A01 Lake George today.JPG

LAKE GEORGE TODAY — Volusia County operates a small park west of Pierson that provides public access to Lake George. The pier shown here is among the amenities at the park, which sits at the end of a 4-mile-long dirt road.

 BEACON PHOTO/ANTHONY DeFEO

Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will reopen eight campsites with limited capacity on May 21, in keeping with state guidelines.

The campsites in these county-operated parks will reopen at 50% capacity:

· Candace R. Strawn/Lake Dias Park, DeLeon Springs

· Gemini Springs Park, DeBary

· Lake Ashby Park, New Smyrna Beach

· Lake Monroe Park, DeBary

One group of 10 people or fewer will be allowed to camp in each of the following county preserves:

· Hickory Bluff Preserve, Osteen

· Lake George Forest and Wildlife Management Area, Pierson

· Longleaf Pine Preserve, DeLand and New Smyrna Beach

· Wiregrass Prairie Preserve, Osteen

For more information about the campgrounds, visit volusia.org/parks.