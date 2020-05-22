Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will reopen eight campsites with limited capacity on May 21, in keeping with state guidelines.
The campsites in these county-operated parks will reopen at 50% capacity:
· Candace R. Strawn/Lake Dias Park, DeLeon Springs
· Gemini Springs Park, DeBary
· Lake Ashby Park, New Smyrna Beach
· Lake Monroe Park, DeBary
One group of 10 people or fewer will be allowed to camp in each of the following county preserves:
· Hickory Bluff Preserve, Osteen
· Lake George Forest and Wildlife Management Area, Pierson
· Longleaf Pine Preserve, DeLand and New Smyrna Beach
· Wiregrass Prairie Preserve, Osteen
For more information about the campgrounds, visit volusia.org/parks.