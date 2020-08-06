Work will begin soon on a key, 2.9-mile segment of the Spring-to-Spring Trail to connect two existing sections in DeBary.
Extremely popular with walkers, joggers, bike riders and outdoor enthusiasts, the Spring-to-Spring Trail was designed to stretch 26 miles from DeLeon Springs State Park south all the way to Gemini Springs Park in DeBary. Much of the trail has already been built.
On Tuesday, the Volusia County Council awarded a $1,987,645 contract for construction of a 12-foot wide segment that will fill the gap in the multi-use trail between Rob Sullivan Park on Highbanks Road south to the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Benson Junction Road in DeBary.
“This is a good day here,” County Manager George Recktenwald said. “This is one of our last sections here that will link up down through DeBary.”
The contract was awarded to Halifax Paving, Inc. of Ormond Beach, with funding for construction provided by the state’s Shared Use Non-motorized Trail, or SUN Trail program.
Supported by revenue from tags on new vehicles, the program works with local governments to build a network of paved, non-motorized recreational trails around the state.
Once the county gives the contractor the go-ahead to proceed, the work is expected to take approximately seven months to complete.
Progress also is being made on two of the other remaining gaps in the trail. In the DeLeon Springs area, construction is under way on a 1.2-mile segment that starts at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Baxter Street and follows a path along Baxter Street and Ponce Deleon Springs Boulevard, then through the woods to Spring Garden Avenue’s intersection with U.S. Highway 17.
In the DeLand area, SUN Trail program funding has been secured from the state to pay for the design of a 3.5-mile leg starting at Lake Beresford Park and connecting to an existing trail segment along Grand Avenue. The county has begun the process of hiring design consultants for that segment.
With the trail nearly completed, council member Deb Denys noted Tuesday that the new segment closing a gap in DeBary is the culmination of years of efforts.
“What you’re seeing here is a lot of hard work through the years and visionary leadership when it wasn’t cool,” said Denys. “It’s a great project.”
– Volusia County Community Information Gary Davidson