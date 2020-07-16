Would you like to make a difference in your community? The Volusia County Council is seeking applicants for positions on advisory boards that research and make recommendations on topics affecting the community.
There are vacancies on the Agri-business Inter-relationship Committee, Animal Control Board, Contractor Licensing and Construction Appeals Board, Fire Code Board of Appeals, Volusia Growth Management Commission, and SunRail Customer Advisory Committee.
The advisory boards were established to give citizens input into what happens in their community and to advise the County Council on matters that affect residents and their county government. Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board's objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in the area of board service desired.
In addition, openings are available on the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia.org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12613.
- Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn