With local governments around the country, including Volusia County, experiencing supply chain shortages and delays for certain protective equipment and sanitation materials, the Volusia County Council on Tuesday agreed to tap into federal coronavirus relief funds to buy $4 million worth of bulk supplies.
The supplies are being purchased so that the county remains well positioned to continue to respond to and safely confront this current phase of the pandemic as well as a potential next phase in the future.
The initial supply and equipment order will include everything from gloves, gowns, head and shoe coverings and face masks to respirators, thermometers, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.
The council’s action on Tuesday locked in several vendors that the county will use to place the orders. Initially, the county plans to place one large order of supplies.
After that, various county departments would place follow-up orders on an as-needed basis.
The equipment is in addition to the $1 million in protective gear that the county purchased for distribution to local businesses.
The county also has been distributing more than 300,000 face masks in the community and additionally has allocated millions of dollars in COVID-19 grant funds for emergency rent and mortgage assistance, food aid and financial help for small businesses, home-based business and non-profit organizations. It’s all part of Relaunch Volusia, the county’s plan to help the community recover from the pandemic.
The money for the programs is coming from the coronavirus relief funds distributed to the county as part of the federal CARES Act.
