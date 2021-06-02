History at DeBary Hall has stepped into the future, with virtual reality tours. The tours will initially be offered to guests with mobility issues that may prevent a walk-through tour of the mansion.
The tours provide a complete mansion tour experience without having to move from a single spot, even allowing access to areas roped off to the general public. Around the grounds and in the mansion, guests will have the option to select various artifacts and pictures on the wall and learn more about each one. For those who don’t get motion sick, the virtual tour contains an optional 360-degree flyover of the mansion and grounds with a view of nearby Lake Monroe.
DeBary Hall has four virtual reality headsets available for use; advance registration is requested. To make a reservation, call 386-668-3840 or email lperez@volusia.org.
— David Hunt, Volusia County Community Information Marketing Specialist