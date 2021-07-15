The City of DeBary is excited to announce our community programs for this fall. DeBary residents, along with non-residents, are invited to join. Space is limited, so don’t wait to sign up! Register online at debary.org or in-person at DeBary City Hall. If you have any questions, contact Delany at dlehman@debary.org or 386-601-0202. We look forward to seeing you there!
Youth Soccer League - Sept. 7-Nov. 19. Registration: Aug. 2-Sept. 3. Cost: 60/child for ages 5-14 (divided into age divisions). At Rob Sullivan Community Park, 200 W. Highbanks Road, DeBary. *Volunteers needed*
Adult Kickball - Sept. 10-Nov. 12. Registration: July 26-Aug. 23. Cost: $350/team of 10-14 players. At Rob Sullivan Community Park, 200 W. Highbanks Road, DeBary.
Youth Tumbling - Sept. 20-Nov. 10. Registration: Aug. 2-Sept. 10. For 3-5-year-olds: Monday Evenings – $30/child *parent participation required* For 6-12-year-olds: Wednesday Evenings - $60/child.
Little Kickers: Youth Soccer League - Sept. 28-Nov. 2. Registration: Aug. 23-Sept. 24. Cost: $30/child for 6 sessions. For 3-5-year-olds. Tuesday evenings at Rob Sullivan Community Park, 200 W. Highbanks Road, DeBary.
Little Ballers: Intro to Youth Sports Clinic - Sept. 30-Nov. 4. Registration: Aug. 23-Sept. 25. Cost: $30/child for 6 sessions. For 3-5-year-olds Thursday evenings at Rob Sullivan Community Park, 200 W. Highbanks Road, DeBary.
For more information, visit https://debary.org/parksrec or stop by DeBary City Hall at 16 Colomba Road.