Three people were injured in a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a DeLand home.
Units from the DeLand Fire Department, Orange City Fire Department and Volusia County Fire Rescue were dispatched at 9:34 a.m. for a reported structure fire at 916 S. Florida Avenue.
Battalion 80 arrived on scene to find heavy fire conditions throughout most of the home. On scene personnel worked quickly to control the fire while simultaneously searching the residence for possible trapped occupants. All the occupants were able to exit the home before the arrival of fire department personnel. The home and a majority of the contents were destroyed as a result of the fire. The cause was determined to be accidental in nature.
The American Red Cross was working to assist 4 displaced adults, 3 minors as well as 8 dogs. One person was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. Two additional patients were treated for injuries on scene and refused transport.
- DeLand Community Information Specialist Chris Graham