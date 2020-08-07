“Sample Ballots for the August 18 Primary Election were mailed to voters who did not have a vote by mail request on file at the time of the printing,” Supervisor Lisa Lewis stated. An audio sample ballot is also available. The phone number to call is 386-254-4688.
Early voting begins Saturday, August 8 and will continue through Saturday, August 15. Every site will be open 8 am – 6 pm daily. The following are the locations:
Voters may also drop off their vote by mail ballots when early voting sites are in operation. The last day to request a vote by mail ballot to be mailed for the August 18 Primary is 5 pm, August 8. Should you have additional questions, please contact the Department of Elections at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, (386) 736-5930 or FAX (386) 822-5715. Visit the website at www.volusiaelections.com.
- Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis