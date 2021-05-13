Summer camp scholarships available
Summer camp scholarships are available to income-eligible children through Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division.
Families with children entering grades 1-6 and ages 5-12 are eligible. Five year olds must have completed kindergarten prior to camp. Persons up to age 17 attending approved special needs camps are eligible.
Scholarship awards are based on income eligibility and will be awarded according to funding availability.
Applications may be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/cfu9wwca. Applications are also being accepted by mail or hand delivery to the Community Assistance Division, c/o Jill Marcum, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
For detailed information on the documents required for submission, visit www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications.
Faxed or incomplete applications will not be accepted. For more information, call Jill Marcum at 386-736-5955.
