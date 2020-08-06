Please be advised that Stetson University students will be returning to campus this weekend. As a part of their move-in process, they will be doing a drive-thru check-in at the Lynn Business Center on Friday and Saturday.
East Ohio Avenue between Woodland Boulevard and Amelia Avenue will be closed to traffic to assist with the move-in process. Significant traffic congestion is expected on East Wisconsin, North Hayden and East Michigan Avenue.
There may also be delays on Woodland Boulevard and Amelia Avenue.
Those headed in that direction for anything other than the Stetson University check-in on Friday or Saturday should consider taking an alternate route.