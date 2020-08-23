Starting Aug. 21, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, in partnership with Stetson Baptist Church, is offering free roof tarping and tree removal to the victims who suffered property damage from the recent tornados that touched down in DeLand, Fla. The service is no cost to anyone affected.
On Tuesday, August 18, two tornadoes touched down in DeLand. The National Weather Service assessed the damage and deemed one tornado an EF-2 with peak winds of 105-115 mph, while the other was classified as an EF-0.
Although there have been no serious injuries reported, the tornadoes left a path of destruction for residential and commercial areas stretching west from Spring Garden Ave to the east of Woodland Blvd. The destruction included overturned trees, roof damage and structural damage to homes and business.
“At the beginning of 2020, our church’s goal was to be more intentional in serving our community. Little did we know the things that would be in store,” said Stetson Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Dr. Dan Glenn. “The effects of these tornadoes are another unfortunate stamp on a difficult and challenging year for so many already suffering. However, we are here and we are ready to help!”
For those with damage and in need help, please call the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief hotline at (904) 596-3121 or (904) 253-9924. A representative will coordinate an assessment of the damage.