The Volusia Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors is seeking nominations for appointment to an open seat on the board.
Supervisors are volunteers who operate under 2018 Florida Statute Chapter 582 to uphold the mission of the Soil and Water Conservation District: “To enhance and sustain the natural resources and quality of life in Volusia County by providing science based conservation technical assistance.”
Supervisors meet once a month in open meetings and work with partner agencies and organizations to protect land, soil and water throughout the county.
The vacated Seat 3 is usually an elected position; an applicant will be appointed for the remainder of the term (through the end of 2022).
Nominations should be sent to Wendy4SoilandWater@gmail.com and should include name, address, phone number, email, and a short description of the nominee’s interests or qualifications.
The deadline for nominations is March 24, 2021.
— Dr. Wendy Anderson, chair of the Volusia Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors