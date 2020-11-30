Santa Claus will be taking a break from his usual Christmas preparations in order to visit city neighborhoods in the month of December.
Staff members have been negotiating with authorities in the North Pole and we were able to free up some time for Santa to visit several neighborhoods in DeLand.
Santa’s first appearance be at City Hall shortly after the DeLand Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 4. After the tree lighting, Santa will then travel at 6 p.m. to Downtown DeLand to help light a wreath at Pioneer Park as a part of MainStreet DeLand Association’s “Wreaths on Woodland” display.
Instead of his usual sleigh and reindeer, Saint Nick will be aboard the city’s trusty steed (“The Sutherland” antique fire truck) for his trips through the city. City Commissioners are also expected to join Santa on the neighborhood visits.
Each route will start at 6 p.m. and end around 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 4: Downtown, Woodland Boulevard, Parkmore, Lake Lindley, Kentucky and Amelia Avenue
Friday, December 11: Minnesota (west of State Road 15A), Ridgeway Crossing, Mallory Square, Heritage Place/Forest Trace, Crosscreek and Glenwood Springs
Saturday, December 12: South Stone Street, Candlelight Oaks, South Adelle Avenue, West Beresford, Oakhurst, South Clara, Water Willow, Heritage Estates Lane
Thursday, December 17: East Wisconsin Avenue, North Fairview, North Kentucky, North Frankfort, North Boston Avenue, East Euclid, Laisy Drive, East Beresford, Southridge Lane and Country Club Apartments
Friday, December 18: Saddlebrook, Victoria Trails, Victoria Commons and Victoria Oaks
Saturday, December 19: Bent Oaks, Westminster, Wellington Woods and Bentley Green
All route maps may be viewed on the city’s website.
- DeLand Community Information Specialist Chris Graham