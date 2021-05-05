Registration for AdventHealth’s free sports physicals for Volusia County Schools student-athletes is now open at www.VCSSportsPhysicals.com. Appointments are required and must be made online.
The pre-participation sports physicals are available to all Volusia County public school student-athletes in middle and high school (for the 2021-2022 school year).
The free sports physicals event will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 3-5, in the Rolex Lounge of the Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. The hours are 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 3 and 4, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Health and safety measures will be in effect. In order to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, please limit one parent or guardian per athlete/family. No additional family members will be permitted.
The online registration process includes a link to download all required paperwork required for student-athletes to receive the free sports physical.
VCS and AdventHealth are pleased to offer free electrocardiogram (ECG) screenings at this year’s event. ECG screenings will be provided by Who We Play For, a nonprofit that aims to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac arrest among students, as part of the free physical.
Sign up early – space is limited!
— Volusia County Schools Community Information Specialist Cindi Lane