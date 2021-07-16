Volusia County’s Resource Stewardship Division will conduct a six-acre prescribed burn at noon today, July 16, at the Barberville Mitigation Bank, which is northwest of the intersection of State Road 40 and U.S. Highway 17 and adjacent to the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge.
Historically, nature provided all the tools needed to maintain healthy habitats of natural lands. With the advent of fire suppression, fragmentation due to development, exotic species and user impacts, most natural lands are overgrown. Human intervention is now needed to provide the factors necessary for a healthy habitat.
To restore and maintain the diversity of the ecosystems, prescribed fire is one of the many tools Volusia County uses to manage conservation lands. Prescribed fire has many benefits, such as eliminating dry and overgrown vegetation, reducing the risk of wildfires, increasing seeding, fruiting and forage quality in plants, and improving wildlife habitats. While other land management treatments are sometimes used, prescribed fire is the most effective, because of the complex chemical, biological and physical processes that fire stimulates.
For more information about prescribed burns, visit volusia.org/prescribed-burning.