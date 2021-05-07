Early this morning at approximately 4 a.m., Friday, May 7th, Orange City Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 600 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in reference to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Officers arrived on scene and observed an elderly male subject that had been struck by a passenger vehicle in the roadway. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured was rendering aid to the elderly male. EVAC ambulance transported the male to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The deceased was identified as 89 year old Armando C. Brazzoni (DOB 06/23/1931). Mr. Brazzoni resided in Orange City. Veteran’s Memorial Parkway was shut down in the 600 block due to the crash investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled later today - Friday 05/07/2021 in Lake County.
This traffic fatality remains open and is currently under investigation by Orange City Traffic Homicide Investigators. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Joshua Hoffman (386) 775-5474.
— Orange City Police Department