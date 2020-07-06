NOTICE OF EMERGENCY CITY COUNCIL MEETING
The City Council will be holding an emergency meeting on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will address a proposed emergency ordinance mandating face masks in the City of Orange City due to COVID-19. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, 201 N. Holly Avenue, Orange City. Members of the community are invited. Please call 386-775-5403 for further information.
The agenda for the meeting can be found here: https://www.ourorangecity.com/departments/city-council/agendas-and-minutes/