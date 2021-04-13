Volusia County Schools’ graduates will now receive up to six tickets each for their graduation ceremonies. This decision was made after careful consideration of health and safety guidelines.
At the request of Volusia County Schools, capacity restrictions at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach will be eased to accommodate higher attendance, with each graduating student provided six guest tickets.
Ceremonies are scheduled to be held June 3-6 at the Ocean Center. Graduates and their guests will be required to wear face-coverings and to socially distance to the greatest extent possible.
High schools will announce details on graduation ticket sales in the coming weeks. With attendance still limited to six tickets for each senior, VCS will professionally live-stream the ceremonies to allow extended family to watch remotely. The ceremonies will also be recorded and posted on the district website.
The graduation schedule is as follows, though dates are subject to change because of the pandemic:
https://www.vcsedu.org/community-information-services/graduation-information
— Volusia County Schools Community Information Services Director Kelly Schulz