The Volusia County School Board will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.
The public can listen in to the meeting by going to our district website at https://www.vcsedu.org. For public comment during the meeting, please call (386) 734-7190 ext. 20236.
The purpose of the special virtual meeting is to; 1) Review the Reopening Plan for School Year 20/21; 2) Discuss the CARES ACT Funding.
This agenda item cannot wait until the School Board Meeting scheduled for July 28, 2020. The agenda for the meeting will be available at https://www.vcsedu.org.
In accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Office of the Superintendent at (386) 734-7190, ext. 20210, at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.
-Volusia County Schools Director of Community Information Kelly Schulz