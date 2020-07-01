COVID-19 PPE program for local businesses
$1 million has been allocated to purchase protective equipment for local businesses. The county purchased the protective equipment in bulk quantities and the local chambers of commerce will assemble approximately 7,000 supply kits. The distribution plan is being coordinated through the Volusia County Chamber Alliance. The money for the aid is coming from the federal coronavirus relief funds that the county has received through the CARES Act.
PPE kits will be distributed through the Volusia County Chamber Alliance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on dates and locations as follows:
July 6 –Port Orange South Daytona Chamber, 3431 S. Ridgewood Ave.
July 7 –Daytona Regional Chamber, 126 E. Orange Ave.
July 8 –115 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach
July 9 – The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
July 10 –Wayne G. Sanborn Activity & Events Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., Deland
Businesses may receive up to two kits and must prove eligibility with a business card indicating they represent a Volusia County business, as well as sign that they received the product. Businesses may visit any site.
— Volusia County Community Information
Tax-exempt military organizations can now qualify for Volusia County’s COVID-19 grant program
Volusia County has expanded its COVID-19 financial relief program for non-profit agencies to allow tax-exempt military organizations to qualify.
The County Council launched the relief program in May, allocating $2.5 million for grants to assist non-profit agencies in Volusia County that have suffered financial impacts as a result of the pandemic. Initially, the grants – up to $5,000 – were for 501(c)(3) non-profit or not-for-profit organizations. On Tuesday the council opened up the grant program to 501(c)(19) organizations as well – qualified veterans’ organizations and their related auxiliaries. It’s all part of Relaunch Volusia, the county’s plan to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The money for the grants is coming from the coronavirus relief funds the county has received from the federal government as part of the CARES Act. In addition to the $2.5 million for grants to local non-profit agencies, the County Council has also allocated another $37 million for rent and mortgage assistance, food aid, grants for small businesses and home-based businesses, personal protective equipment for businesses and help for local cities with expenses they’re incurring related to the coronavirus.
“We’re supporting all of our agencies, all of our cities, our non-profits, our veterans’ organizations,” said council member Deb Denys. “Volusia County has stepped up, and we’re very thankful that we have those CARES dollars to fill that gap.”
Non-profits with up to 25 fulltime employees or the part-time equivalent that meet the eligibility criteria can qualify for a one-time grant of $3,000, while eligible non-profits with 26 or more fulltime employees or the part-time equivalent can qualify for a one-time grant of $5,000. For 501(c)(19) military organizations to qualify, they must operate out of a physical, brick-and-mortar facility located in Volusia County. The county grant program can’t be used to cover costs that have or will be reimbursed by insurance or some other governmental program.
The county has contracted with the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties to administer the non-profit grant program and process applications, which are filled out online. The grant funds are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the eligibility criteria and how to apply can be obtained at unitedwayvfc.org/, or by calling 386-253-0563.
Also Tuesday, the County Council approved a request to allocate $573,125 of its federal coronavirus relief funds to the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court to help the office offset expenses and projected deficits attributable to COVID-19.
— Volusia County Community Information Specialist Gary Davidson
Volusia County to install 63 disinfecting air handlers in county buildings
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a great deal of focus on the quality of the indoor air we breathe.
With that in mind, Volusia County is taking steps to disinfect the air inside six facilities around the county. On Tuesday, the County Council approved a $251,918 contract for the installation of ultraviolet-C (UVC) germicidal treatment systems on 63 air handling units. Once installed, the UVC units will perform microbial disinfection of the air that's pushed through the ventilation ducts in the buildings to help destroy airborne pollutants. The units also help to make the heating and air conditioning systems operate more efficiently.
Initially, the units will be installed at four courthouses – the Volusia County Courthouse and Volusia County Historic Courthouse in DeLand and the S. James Foxman Justice Center and City Island Courthouse in Daytona Beach – as well as the county’s Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center in DeLand and the Volusia County Emergency Operations and Sheriff’s Communications Center in Daytona Beach, with an option to expand to other facilities.
“This is one of the big coronavirus projects we’re doing with the CARES dollars,” Business Services Director Jeaniene Jennings told the council on Tuesday in reference to the federal government’s COVID-19 financial relief program. “What we’ll be able to do is put UV lights, which will help clean the air – add efficiency to six of our buildings.”
The work is being performed by Westbrook Service Corporation of Orlando, one of eight companies that bid on the contract. Once the company receives the purchase order from the county, the project is expected to take approximately 130 days to complete.
— Volusia County Community Information Specialist Gary Davidson
Marine Science Center closed until further notice
The Marine Science Center has temporarily closed to the public so the facility can re-evaluate best practices for safe physical distancing for visitors to the popular facility. The center also is undergoing some additional deep cleaning.
The steps were taken after a contracted staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The county is working with the Florida Department of Health on any testing or self-quarantine measures that may be needed. The contracted employee learned of the positive test results over the weekend.
Located in Ponce Inlet, the center had started a phased reopening to the public on weekends only about three weeks ago. While employees will continue on-site activities to care for the sick and injured turtles and seabirds in their care, the facility will remain closed to the public until further notice. Residents who find a sick or injured turtle or seabird can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC or the Marine Science Center at 386-304-5545 for instructions.
— Volusia County Community Information Specialist Gary Davidson