Continuing the collaboration between Publix, the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis, the state is providing an additional 70,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to select Publix pharmacies. At the same time, the number of Publix Pharmacy locations administering the vaccinations is increasing from 105 to 242.
“We are grateful to continue our collaboration with the state of Florida and Governor DeSantis as we work to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people who are eligible in our Florida communities as possible,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It is our privilege to do our part during this time of crisis.”
In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will be open on two days for appointment times.
Registration opens after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 for appointments on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22. Registration will reopen on Friday, Jan. 22 for appointments from Saturday, Jan. 23 to Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine here.
— Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous