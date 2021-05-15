In celebration of DeLand being designated the first Monarch City USA in the state of Florida, several Monarch butterflies have been added to the city’s sculpture walk.
A total of nine butterflies were installed this week to complement the 13 other sculptures that are part of the DeLand Sculpture Walk. The walk is a collaboration between the Museum of Art-DeLand and the City of DeLand. The butterfly idea evolved from a suggestion by DeLand resident Susan Bauerle; the sculptures were designed by John Wilton and fabricated by RDS Industrial in Cocoa.
The butterfly sculptures are located at Painters Pond Park, Pioneer Park, the north and south entrances of Chess Park, West Indiana Avenue, the northeast corner of South Florida and West Howry Avenue and Earl Brown Park.
The sculptures are scheduled to be on display through March 2022. A brochure with all sculpture locations will be made available in June at both Museum of Art locations and the West Volusia Tourism Bureau.
