The Florida Division of Emergency Management is hosting mobile, one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with local community organizations to increase vaccine access to all Floridians.
Volusia County Emergency Management has worked in coordination with the state to identify multiple locations throughout the county for one-day vaccine events. The scheduled events will take place as follows:
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 10, Fire Station 11, 1580 Derbyshire Road, Holly Hill
• Noon – 8 p.m. June 11, Fire Station 41, 5007 Central Ave., DeLeon Springs
• 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 12, Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 15, Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 15, John K. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
• 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 18, Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way
• 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 19, Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd.
• 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 21, Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 22, Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
All locations will operate as walk-up, outdoors sites and will provide the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Appointments are not required.
The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines throughout the county, as well as at all four office locations during specific days and times. For more information, visit http://volusia.floridahealth.gov/.
For a list of vaccine locations in Volusia County, access the Florida Department of Health vaccine locator at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines.
— Volusia County Community Information Specialist Kate Sark