In response to the highly publicized activities in DeLand, Florida on May 16th, 2020, the Minority Elected Officials of Volusia County (MEO) release the following statement:
We, the members of the Minority Elected Officials organization of Volusia County, express our disapproval of the activities surrounding the memorial block party held on May 16th, 2020 in the Spring Hill area of DeLand.
We are very concerned with the health, safety and welfare of the local residents and the young people who frequent this predominantly Black community. We encourage all residents of Volusia County to comply with the social distancing guidelines issued by the Governor of Florida, and not gather in crowds or groups of more than 50 persons, nor within six feet of one another.
Please be mindful that we are still in a pandemic and we must continue to focus on preventive measures to protect ourselves and family members from the spread of COVID-19.
Statistics show that this virus has had a far greater impact on the Black community more so than any other ethnic group. While the numbers continue to advance, we are adamant about the protection of those within the Spring Hill community and all communities throughout Volusia County.
As an organization, we are committed to ensuring that residents feel safe and have access to essential services at all times. The blockage of streets and roads is unacceptable behavior, without proper permits, and licenses to do so.
As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, we want to remind all citizens to remain limited in public activities and gatherings.
Please consider others when planning any events. We also encourage all individuals to be aware of and comply with the local, state, and federal guidelines to ensure that all members of our community are safe and healthy.
Remember, what we do during this time not only affects us, individually, but it also affects our family members and loved ones as well. Wear face coverings in public, stay the proper distance from one another, wash hands frequently and stay safe. Together, we can conquer this virus and move forward to a better life.
We will hold a press conference May 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Spring Hill Resource Center, 910 S. Adelle Ave., DeLand.