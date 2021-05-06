Lyonia Environmental Center (LEC) has been alive and kicking for the past year, with staff offering camps and virtual educational programs. The LEC also welcomed socially distanced visitors on Wednesday afternoons and Saturdays for education programs and self-guided tours.
The popular attraction, which is operated by Volusia County, will return to a full schedule on Saturday, May 8. Visitors can stop by to learn about the county’s fragile ecosystems, participate in expanded program offerings and visit the center’s animal ambassadors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. The center will remain closed on Sundays.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and must practice social distancing.
The LEC is part of the Deltona Regional Library complex at 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona. To learn about the center’s nature programs and hikes, call 386-789-7207, ext. #21028, or visit lyoniapreserve.com.
— Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn