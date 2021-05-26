Lohmans MOAS program

LOHMAN GIFT — Nancy and Lowell Lohman, center, celebrate the establishment of the Lohman’s Museum of Arts & Sciences Field Study at Tuesday’s Volusia County School Board meeting. Those pictured from left are: Andrew Sandall, MOAS executive director; Jeremy Blinn, VCS secondary science specialist; James “Zach” Zacharias, MOAS senior curator of education and history; VCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin; Jennifer Taylor, VCS Science Coordinator; Nancy Lohman; Lowell Lohman; School Board Member Carl Persis; Cynthia Ramirez, executive director of the FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools; School Board Vice Chair Jamie Haynes (standing behind Ramirez); School Board Member Anita Burnette; School Board Member Ruben Colon; School Board Chair Linda Cuthbert; and VCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz.

 PHOTO COURTESY VOLUSIA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Volusia County Schools is pleased to announce the establishment of the Lohman’s Museum of Arts & Sciences Field Study – a fun and engaging day of science education at MOAS for all VCS 5th and 8th graders, approximately 10,000 students.

The program is being funded by a generous donation from Lowell and Nancy Lohman to the FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools. The Lohmans’ gift was presented at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, and the School Board honored them with an Inspiring Future Scientists Award.

The School Board also approved the formal agreement between VCS and MOAS to establish the new field study program, which will begin this fall.

“The Day at the Museum is designed to inspire future scientists to pursue their love of science education,” said VCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz. “We are grateful to Lowell and Nancy Lohman, to the museum’s leadership, and our School Board for making this innovative learning experience possible.” 

The VCS Science Department and the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach are collaborating to develop the academic program. Classes will take a bus to the museum for a planetarium show, science stage show, and other activities such as touring museum exhibits including the Giant Ground Sloth and the Charles and Linda Williams Children’s Museum.

The field study will be aligned with state standards, reinforcing important concepts assessed on the 5th and 8th grade Florida Statewide Assessments.

The Lohmans said they are pleased to lend their support to the new initiative.

“We owe this opportunity to provide this program to our students completely to (School Board Member) Carl Persis. We started talking about how beneficial, memorable, and impactful a trip to the planetarium would be for students,” Mr. Lohman said.

“What I am truly most excited about is that no child will be left behind,” Mrs. Lohman said. “Financial ability will have no bearing on whether or not they get to go.”

— Volusia County Schools Community Information Specialist Cindi Lane