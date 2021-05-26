Volusia County Schools is pleased to announce the establishment of the Lohman’s Museum of Arts & Sciences Field Study – a fun and engaging day of science education at MOAS for all VCS 5th and 8th graders, approximately 10,000 students.
The program is being funded by a generous donation from Lowell and Nancy Lohman to the FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools. The Lohmans’ gift was presented at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, and the School Board honored them with an Inspiring Future Scientists Award.
The School Board also approved the formal agreement between VCS and MOAS to establish the new field study program, which will begin this fall.
“The Day at the Museum is designed to inspire future scientists to pursue their love of science education,” said VCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz. “We are grateful to Lowell and Nancy Lohman, to the museum’s leadership, and our School Board for making this innovative learning experience possible.”
The VCS Science Department and the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach are collaborating to develop the academic program. Classes will take a bus to the museum for a planetarium show, science stage show, and other activities such as touring museum exhibits including the Giant Ground Sloth and the Charles and Linda Williams Children’s Museum.
The field study will be aligned with state standards, reinforcing important concepts assessed on the 5th and 8th grade Florida Statewide Assessments.
The Lohmans said they are pleased to lend their support to the new initiative.
“We owe this opportunity to provide this program to our students completely to (School Board Member) Carl Persis. We started talking about how beneficial, memorable, and impactful a trip to the planetarium would be for students,” Mr. Lohman said.
“What I am truly most excited about is that no child will be left behind,” Mrs. Lohman said. “Financial ability will have no bearing on whether or not they get to go.”
— Volusia County Schools Community Information Specialist Cindi Lane