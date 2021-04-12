Lake Helen Lake Festival - Saturday, May 15th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Once again Lake Helen will host its annual Lake Festival sponsored by The Lake Helen League for Better Living’s Lake Committee.
The Lake Festival in Lake Helen is a special event and an excellent way to start your spring!
Come join us and be captivated by our small-town charm, local ecology, and join in the celebration of our namesake lake, Lake Helen.
The festival is located at Royal Park and parking is available at the Lake Helen Equestrian Center. From the Equestrian Center, Royal Park is a short walk north on Pleasant Drive.
Featured at the Lake Festival are ecological exhibitors including a native plant sale by Cuplet Fern Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society, Florida Naturalist Jason Coley, Lyonia Environmental Center with their animal ambassador, Imagine Our Florida, and more!
In addition, there will be vendors, canoe and kayak rentals, a fishing contest for children of all ages, sponsored by Collins Built Pools (registration at 11:00 a.m.). Stop by the kids’ activities and craft corner while you wait for the fish to bite, and raffles for fun prizes, too. Enjoy lunch lake side from Carte Blanche’s customized menu to appeal to both young and old. Afterwards cool down with an icy treat from Kona Ice. All while enjoying a wide selection of fun music from the DJ.
Proceeds from this fund-raising event will go to support the ecological restoration of Lake Helen’s lakes and fund educational outreach programs provided to the Lake Helen community by The Lake Helen League for Better Living’s Lake Committee.
Current major sponsors are CFB Outdoors, Collins Built Pools, Harty Tractor Service, Rough Cut, Big Dog Site Work, Papa's Pizza.
For further information please contact Lake Helen League for Better Living’s Lake Committee by email: lhleaguebetterliving@gmail.com or call: Joy Taylor 813-808-1817.
- The Lake Helen League for Better Living’s Lake Committee