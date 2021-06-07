The boat launch at Shell Harbor Park will soon bear the name of James Sowell. In conjunction with the Town of Pierson, the Volusia County Council will unveil the plaque in Sowell’s name at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Shell Harbor Park, 1800 Shell Harbor Road, Pierson.
Sowell served as the mayor of the Town of Pierson for nearly 20 years until his death in 2019. He was an active booster for his town and northwest Volusia County, joining in local and regional planning efforts, including transportation and the health of Lake George. He was someone who knew the importance of Lake George to his small town and northwest Volusia County. The plaque will be mounted at the Shell Harbor Park boat launch to commemorate Mayor Sowell and his efforts to bring this project to fruition.
Two or more County Council members are expected to attend the ceremony.
— Volusia County Community Information Specialist David Hunt