Thanks to sunshine and clear skies, vehicular beach access ramps will convert to the in-season schedule Saturday, Jan. 30—a few days earlier than the traditional Feb. 1 transition.
The Crawford Road beach ramp in New Smyrna Beach will remain a Pass Holder Only Express ramp to allow quick access to those with a current annual beach pass. In-season, 23 vehicular beach access ramps operate daily from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach, with multiple entry lanes at heavily trafficked locations. To view the in-season beach ramp map, visit Volusia.org/beachdriving.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, beachgoers are asked to refrain from gathering in large groups and continue to observe social distancing guidelines.
Pass-holders are reminded that annual passes are valid for 365 days from the purchase date, rather than by calendar year. Additionally, annual pass-holders who purchased their pass prior to March 20, 2020, received 57 days added to their pass to compensate for the days that the beach ramps were closed to vehicles due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If an annual pass holder visits the beach or inlet park within 30 days of their current pass expiring, the toll attendant will provide notice on when the pass is planned to expire. The pass holder will have the option of renewing their pass on the spot or the next time they visit the beach or inlet park.
For more information on beach pass sales, visit www.volusiabeachpass.com/.
Download the free Volusia Beaches app for real-time information regarding beach access ramps, lifeguard towers and more. Follow Volusia County Beaches on Facebook and Twitter for general information and updates.
