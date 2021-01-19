Thousands of local workers have been impacted by job cuts, lost hours or furloughs due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the metro Orlando area’s unemployment rate higher than the state’s, Goodwill’s job connection services continue to be a critical resource.
Goodwill’s employment specialists also continue to work virtually with job seekers around updating resumes, practicing for interviews and applying for openings online.
On Fri., Jan. 22, the team will host a free webinar focused on effective job search techniques. Participants will also receive advice on avoiding common mistakes made in the job search process.
On Fri., Jan. 29, the team will host a free webinar focused on exploring career changes. Participants will learn how to find employment opportunities that align with their experience, training, interests and values.
Interested participants must register in advance. Below are links to each webinar’s registration page.