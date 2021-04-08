Here’s a new way to help hospitalized children. Members of the Friends of Deltona Library are joining the nationwide Crayon Initiative to put creativity into the hands of kids who are facing the stress of hospitalization.
The initiative collects all manner of crayons, melts them down and fashions them into crayons for little hands. Donated crayons are sterilized and reformed to create new crayon packs of chunky, three-sided crayons that won’t roll off a bedside cart.
Three Orlando hospitals are partner recipients: Nemours Children’s Hospital, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, and Florida Hospital for Children.
Crayon donations may be dropped off in one of the boxes at the Deltona Regional Library’s circulation desk, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona. The Friends of Deltona Library is also asking churches, social clubs, restaurants and schools to serve as collection sites.
For more information, visit www.thecrayoninitiative.org or call Christy Jefferson at 386-218-4087.