Volusia County Schools has been granted permission from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Food and Wellness Division, to add the following schools to the meal program that allows all children under age 18 in schools and the community to eat for free.
Starting Monday, September 21, all students attending in-person classes at Ivy Hawn Charter School, Richard Milburn Academy West, Richard Milburn Academy East, and AMI Kids will receive their meals at no charge.
For students not attending in-person classes, schools are still open for curbside meal service for all children 18 years and younger. Families may pick up meals each Tuesday from 6:30-7 a.m., and the program will operate through December 18.
Meals provided through the curbside service are free and are bundled with five breakfasts and five lunches. Registration is required between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening of the previous week. Register for meals using this form: https://forms.gle/vUWCh3GazNwN62966. Parents may register to pick up meals at any participating.
Parents must show their ID when picking up meals, as well as a form of ID for each student requesting meals. Current student ID cards or birth certificates are acceptable.
All schools are serving curbside meals, except for Manatee Cove Elementary, Timbercrest Elementary, and Turie T. Small Elementary. Families who normally attend these schools may register at any other participating school.
All parents, regardless of where their children attend school are encouraged to apply for free or reduced meal benefits for this school year. Families may access the meal benefits application here: https://www.vcsedu.org/schoolwaycafe/free-and-reduced-meal-applications