TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery announces that Ella Simms, of Lake Helen, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $805,000.00.
Simms purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1050 West New York Avenue in DeLand. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $5 game, 50X, launched in January 2020, and features 12 top prizes of $1,000,000. The game also gives players the opportunity to multiply the prize shown by up to 50 times. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.19.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.
To help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 outbreak, Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices remain closed to the public until further notice. Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to utilize the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or their nearest district office. All claim deadlines have been extended, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.