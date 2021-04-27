Saturday, May 1, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, the third-largest non-profit Disaster Relief organization in Florida, will host a training for individuals within the Central Florida region at Stetson Baptist Church (1025 W. Minnesota Ave., DeLand, FL 32720).
Florida Baptist Disaster Relief will be training volunteers in mass feeding, cleanup and recovery, communications, administration, spiritual care, logistics, onsite management, and childcare.
The most recent Florida Baptist Disaster Relief deployment in Central Florida was August 2020, when a tornado damaged houses and businesses around the DeLand area.
Volunteers from Florida Baptist Disaster Relief and local Southern Baptist churches joined together and provided assistance to over 30 homes and helped clean up a local cemetery. Following the hurricanes in the Panhandle last year, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief completed over nine hundred work orders and fed tens of thousands of meals to the storm survivors.
On display at the training at Stetson Baptist Church, there will be several deployed units that are used following a disaster. Notable units include a mobile kitchen unit capable of serving over 30,000 meals per day, a communications unit that uses the latest satellite, cellular, and HAM communication technologies, a shower and laundry unit, and units that are used in cleanup and recovery.
Individuals interested in being trained can show up at the training at 8:30 on Saturday, May 1. Training is also available online at https://flbaptist.org/disasterrelief/.
Media wishing to cover this training event can contact Brad Gwartney at 850-559-3340.
— Communications & Technology Coordinator Brad Gwartney