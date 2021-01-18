The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing regarding project plans on State Road 44 and Kepler Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 21. The purpose of this project is to replace the traffic signal at S.R. 44 and Kepler Road with a roundabout to improve traffic efficiency and enhance safety at the intersection.
The Department is offering multiple ways for the community to participate in the hearing. All participants, regardless of platform they choose, will participate in the same live hearing.
Interested persons may join the Virtual Public Hearing from a computer, tablet, or mobile device. A VPH is a free live presentation or webinar over the internet. For this option, advance registration is required by visiting the link below. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the hearing online. Please note, Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend this webinar. https://bit.ly/36wQn5g
Participants may also join by phone. To join the hearing in listen-only mode by dialing 1-866-952-8437 and entering the passcode 136-505-644 when prompted.
To attend in person, participants can go to the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center, 815 S. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The Department requests advance registration for this option to ensure all attendees are accommodated safely and according to social distancing guidelines.
To register for the in-person option, please contact the FDOT Project Manager Todd Helton by phone at 386-943-5207, by email at todd.helton@dot.state.fl.us, or U.S. mail at Florida Department of Transportation, 719 S. Woodland Boulevard, MS 542, DeLand, Florida 32720.
Attendees will be asked to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines as well as adhere to any local ordinances. Persons who are not feeling well should not attend the in-person hearing.
The virtual and in-person hearing location open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21. A presentation will begin promptly at 5:40 p.m. followed by a formal public comment period. If joining online, please provide adequate log-in time to view the presentation in its entirety.
All hearing materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website at http://www.cflroads.com/project/431922-1 prior to the hearing. Also, a recording of the hearing will be available on the website within a week following the hearing.