The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) invites you to a public hearing regarding the International Speedway Boulevard (U.S. 92) resurfacing design project from east of North Alabama Avenue to east of North Kepler Road. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate the existing pavement and provide safety enhancements including turn lane extensions, which will necessitate closing the median opening at Calle Alto Vista on International Speedway Boulevard east of North Kepler Road. Other safety improvements include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) enhancements, intersection lighting and signalization upgrades. The public hearing is being held to present information and obtain public input.
The Department is offering two ways for the community to participate in the hearing. Interested persons may join the Virtual Public Hearing (VPH) from a computer, tablet or phone. Or they may participate in person by going to the FDOT DeLand Maintenance Office, Sailfish Conference Room, at 1655 North Kepler Road, DeLand, FL 32724. All participants, regardless of platform they choose, will participate in the same live hearing.
A VPH is a free live presentation or webinar over the internet. If you wish to participate in the VPH online from a computer, tablet or mobile device, registration is required in advance by going to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9139999778305569295.
Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the hearing online. At this time, Internet Explorer is not supported by GoToWebinar and the link for the meeting will not work on this platform. Please use an alternate web browser to register and attend the meeting. For participants who are unable to attend the webinar, they can listen to the hearing by calling 1-866-952-8437 and entering the passcode 432-987-499 when prompted. Please note, while the call-in number is listen-only, callers may submit comments directly to the project manager by using the contact information listed below.
For those who choose to participate in person, the Department requests advance registration to ensure all attendees are accommodated safely and according to social distancing guidelines. Attendees will be asked to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines as well as adhere to any local ordinances. To register for the in-person option, please contact FDOT Project Manager Heidi Trivett, by phone at 386-943-5466, or via email at Heidi.Trivett@dot.state.fl.us. Attendees who are not feeling well should not attend the in-person hearing.
The VPH and in-person hearing location open at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020. A formal presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by a public comment period. If joining online, please provide adequate log-in time to view the presentation in its entirety.
All hearing materials, including the presentation, will be available by November 23, 2020, on the project website www.cflroads.com/project/443433-1.
FDOT is sending notices to all property owners, business owners, interested persons and organizations to provide the opportunity to give comments to FDOT regarding the International Speedway Boulevard Resurfacing and Safety Project design project. The hearing gives everyone an opportunity to express their views about the proposed modifications. While comments about the project are accepted at any time, please send your comments by December 3, 2020, to be included in the records for this public hearing.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons wishing to express their concerns relative to FDOT compliance with Title VI may do so by contacting Jennifer Smith, FDOT District Five Title VI Coordinator at Jennifer.Smith2@dot.state.fl.us.
Persons who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact FDOT Project Manager Heidi Trivett, by phone at 386-943-5466, or via email at Heidi.Trivett@dot.state.fl.us at least seven (7) days prior to the VPM. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact us by using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).
For media inquiries, please contact FDOT District Five Communications Office at 386-943-5593 or FDOT-D5COMM@dot.state.fl.us.