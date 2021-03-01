Today, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) kicks off its celebration of Florida Bicycle Month, a time to encourage bicycling and recognize its important role in providing transportation and recreation to millions of Florida’s residents and visitors annually. Governor DeSantis signed an official proclamation recognizing March as Florida Bicycle Month.
“Whether you bike to work or school, or for recreation, everyone has a right to arrive at their destination safely,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “While taking advantage of Florida’s unique scenery and landscape, the department encourages all bicyclists to always be aware of your surroundings, follow the rules of the road, and never ride distracted.”
More people are cycling than ever before, especially in Florida’s beautiful weather. FDOT is committed to reducing crashes, fatalities, and serious injuries involving pedestrians and bicyclists. FDOT has adopted a target of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the state. This initiative is in line with the Complete Streets Policy and Program’s Bicycle Friendly State report card. Florida continues to move the needle forward in this category.
Florida was also named the 10th most Bicycle Friendly State in America by the League of American Bicyclists for 2019. Florida ranked first in the Infrastructure and Funding category reflecting a strong statewide commitment to building a safe bicycle infrastructure. This national recognition is in line with Florida’s commitment to spend $100 million on street lighting for people biking and walking to improve safety.
For safety tips and resources for Florida Bicycle Month, visit www.fdot.gov/bicyclesafety. For more information on bicycle and pedestrian safety, visit www.AlertTodayFlorida.com.
— Florida Department of Transportation Communications Director Beth Frady