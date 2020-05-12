Farmers Market to reopen May 20

Volusia County’s largest and longest-running farmers market will reopen on Wednesday, May 20, in the west parking lot at the Volusia County's Fairgrounds.
Customers will be asked to adhere to the CDC social distancing 6-foot guideline to help ensure everyone’s safety. Hand sanitizer stations will be available. Wearing face masks would be appreciated.
Vendors are required to remove everything they came with and make sure all trash is cleaned up.
The Volusia County Farm Bureau urges vendors and attendees to practice safe and sanitary habits as they enjoy their day at the market.
— Volusia County Farm Bureau