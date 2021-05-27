Face coverings will be optional at Volusia County Schools’ high school rehearsals and graduations. The graduations will be held June 3-6 at the Ocean Center.
The decision to make masks optional and voluntary at the upcoming graduation ceremonies was made because the Ocean Center no longer requires masks at its facility. The change applies to all staff, graduates, and their guests.
Each graduate can purchase up to eight tickets. Any extra tickets will be sold at the door at the Ocean Center on the day of each graduation.
Families should contact their high schools with any questions about graduation.
VCS will professionally live-stream the ceremonies to allow extended family to watch remotely. The ceremonies will also be recorded and posted on the district website.
The graduation schedule is posted on the VCS website at: www.vcsedu.org/graduation.
The school district is currently advertising a proposed change in policy that would make face coverings optional at schools and other VCS facilities by mid-June. For now, Volusia County Schools’ mandatory mask policy is still in effect.
VCS will continue to closely monitor the course of the virus and will notify families of any changes regarding health and safety guidelines.
