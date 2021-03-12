Clergy and members of F.A.I.T.H.'s 30 congregations will hold their annual Action Assembly as a Drive-In event at the Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church (3140 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118). At the event, attendees will be asked to remain in their cars, but will be able to hear the event speakers from their car radios.
1,400 community members are expected to attend, both in person at the Drive In Church, at a watch-party at Our Lady of the Lakes in Deltona, and online at www.FAITHvolusia.org.
At the Action Assembly, FAITH will call upon local public officials to make public commitments in the areas of affordable housing and youth criminal justice.
HOUSING:
FAITH will ask Volusia County Council Members and area Mayors to commit to work together in commissioning a Nexus Study on Linkage Fees for affordable and workforce housing.
Linkage Fees are a strategy used to raise money from new development which would go into a regional Housing Trust Fund. Last year, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, and the City of Orlando announced plans to commission a joint Nexus Study on Linkage Fees. FAITH will call on leaders in Volusia County to follow their lead.
FAITH has been calling on the Volusia County Council to create a countywide Housing Trust Fund for over two years.
The proposed fund would be administered by Volusia County and would help to create and preserve housing units that would be affordable for working families (at or below 80% of the Area Median Income). Such funds would be awarded in grants to projects that fit the criteria for needed housing. Similar funds exist in over 700 cities and counties across the United States, including Florida counties of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Seminole, Orange, Broward, and Alachua.
YOUTH CRIMINAL JUSTICE
FAITH will ask law enforcement to commit to raising the percentage of eligible youth receiving civil citations to at least 80%. FAITH will also be asking School Board Members to expand the use of Restorative Practices in Volusia County Schools.
The following public officials have committed to attend:
Volusia Council Chair Jeff Brower
Volusia Council Members Billie Wheeler
Volusia Council Member Heather Post
Volusia Council Member Barb Girtman
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry
New Smyrna Beach Mayor Russ Owen
Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young
Volusia County School Board Member Ruben Colon
Volusia County School Board Member Anita Burnette
Volusia County School Board Member Carl Persis
– Fighting Against Injustice Towards Harmony (F.A.I.T.H.)
P.O. Box 164, Daytona Beach, FL 32115
(386) 238-7060