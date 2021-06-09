Library patrons can buy bags of books at the Friends of Deltona Library’s book sale through the end of June. The sale is in the group’s used book store inside the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
A wide assortment of gently used paperbacks, hardbacks, magazines, DVDs and CDs will be available. Patrons can fill a plastic grocery bag for $3 or their own recyclable bag for $5. Proceeds will be used to provide library programs.
The book store is open during normal library hours. For more information, call the library at 386-789-7207.