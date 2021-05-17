One person was killed in an apparent skydiving accident Sunday.
Police responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport at 9:58 a.m. Sunday after a male parachutist, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, landed hard in a parking lot and was found unresponsive.
Witnesses told officers that they observed two parachutists collide mid-air with their parachutes open. One person was able to regain control while the other was not able to get his parachute open.
Bystanders attempted to render first aid to the skydiver but were unsuccessful.