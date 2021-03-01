Update: As investigators follow more leads and interview witnesses, it is believed that the suspect in this case is a former football player and student at Stetson University. We will provide updates as we receive them.
Original Post: DeLand Police are investigating a Sunday morning incident that left a Stetson University student severely injured.
At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, DeLand Police responded to a disturbance call at the Athens Commons housing complex.
Based on our initial investigation, it was determined that a large group of Stetson University students had gathered when an argument broke out and later led to a male student being injured.
The suspect was identified by witnesses as possibly being a member of the school’s football team and had fled before police arrived.
However, investigators have determined the suspect is a former football player and student at the school. The victim remains hospitalized. Police continue to investigate this case and more information will be released as it becomes available.
- DeLand Public Information Officer Chris Graham