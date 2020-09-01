DeLand Oktoberfest, a celebration rich in tradition for 69 years, goes virtual this year from Sept. 27 to Oct. 25.
Our pastor, Father Gilbert Medina, along with our office staff and parishioners invite our entire community and surrounding communities to celebrate the spirit of the season online with us. We have lots of fun and excitement in store for you to enjoy safely from your home. The best of the DeLand Oktoberfest is here.
Virtual visitors will be able to play bingo, bid on the silent auction, and buy sweepstakes tickets to win big. Visit our restaurant sponsors for great food.
There will be plenty for the kids: a coloring contest for students kindergarten through eighth grade, and kids of all ages can enjoy free virtual carnival rides.
Come join us Sept. 27 through Oct. 25 at our website virtualoktoberfest.org. For more information about us, visit stpeterdeland.org.
- Saint Peter Catholic Church