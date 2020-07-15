Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a firework accident.
DeLand Fire and Police responded shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to 901 South Adelle Avenue after reports of a loud boom. When units arrived, two adult males were each suffering burns and severe hand injures after a firework they were handling exploded before they could release it.
One male was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. The other male, who also suffered an eye injury, was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Both are considered in stable condition.
- DeLand Community Information Specialist Chris Graham