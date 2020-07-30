The board of trustees of the Fall Festival of the Arts - DeLand announced today that the 2020 festival scheduled for November 21-22 has been cancelled due to the health and safety concerns associated with the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Dorothy Dansberger, President of this year’s event, it was necessary to make this decision now due to the upcoming deadlines that would need to be met in order to hold the event in November.
“We have a myriad of activities that have to occur in advance involving our artists, sponsors, patrons and logistics staff that, with all the unknowns, makes it impossible to commit to making the festival happen in November."
Festival organizers have committed to return all application fees to those artists that had already applied for this year’s event. Throughout the coming year the various Festival committees will continue to meet in planning for the 28th annual event in 2021.
Additionally, the festival will look for opportunities for safe activities to involve the downtown merchants who rely heavily on the Festival to jumpstart their holiday shopping.
"While we regret the negative impact cancellation has to our patrons, sponsors and the business community, our first obligation is the health and safety of our community and visitors.”