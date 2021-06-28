We’re deeply saddened to report that Tim Swiger, a tradesworker for Volusia County’s Facility Management Division, was killed this morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a Votran bus on U.S. 92 near Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach. County staff and various first responders stopped to render aid to him at the scene. Their unselfish bravery in attempting to rescue him was nothing short of heroic.
Since joining the county’s staff on Feb. 14, 2000, Swiger received exceptional performance evaluations. In his most recent evaluation, his supervisor wrote: “Tim takes pride in his work and enjoys what he does. He goes above and beyond to help others and is a true asset to his division.”
Swiger was a skilled carpenter who specialized in cabinetry, framing and special projects.
“He was a great person,” said Facility Management Director Jim Corbett. “He always had a smile on his face and was well-liked throughout the county.”
“We are extremely shocked and deeply saddened by Tim’s death,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “Our immediate concern is for the safety and welfare of his family and our employees. We are here for his family and loved ones, as well as his colleagues and other county employees who are understandably shaken up by the incident. This is such a shocking tragedy, and all of us are still processing today’s events. As we grieve the loss of one of our own, together we are supporting our entire county family at this difficult time.”
Volusia County Government’s focus right now is with employees and all those who have been impacted. Accordingly, the county has mobilized its critical incident stress management team and additional resources through its employee assistance program to help provide emotional support to staff.
County officials are unable to comment on the details of the incident, as they’re the subject of a law enforcement investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation and all questions regarding the incident should be directed to the FHP spokesperson.