Would you like to learn about water quality from experts, become a clean water advocate, and help spread the word about solutions to water pollution in Blue Spring and local rivers?
If so, plan on attending the Save Our Springs and Rivers Academy, which will include virtual classroom presentations, field trips and advocacy challenges. The free adult education class is designed to provide an in-depth citizen engagement experience for anyone who wants to protect natural treasures like Blue Spring.
Participants will learn about water quality from the perspectives of scientists, advocates, elected officials and activists. Upon completion of all six sessions, they will graduate as Save Our Springs and Rivers Ambassadors and will be prepared to educate others and advocate on behalf of clean water.
The academy will feature Zoom meetings from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Participants are also asked to take part in one of two in-person field trips at Blue Spring State Park; these trips will be held with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing in mind.
Advance registration is required by Jan. 20. Space is limited. The application is available at www.greenvolusia.org. For more information, contact Danielle Ramsey at dramsey@volusia.org or 386-736-5927.
The academy is sponsored by Green Volusia, Lyonia Environmental Center and the Riverside Conservancy. It is funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Staff has established public program procedures based on current guidelines. These procedures are subject to change based on guidance at the local, state and federal levels. The academy may be modified at any time as needed.
— Community Information Specialist Pat Kuehn