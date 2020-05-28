All 14 branches of the Volusia County Public Library will reopen Monday, June 1, with limited hours and capacity.
The six regional libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In West Volusia, this includes the DeLand Regional Library and Deltona Regional Library
Hours for other West Volusia locations include:
The DeBary Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Lake Helen Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Orange City Public Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The Pierson Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To help protect library patrons and staff, occupancy will be reduced to maintain social distancing, seating is limited, and meeting and study rooms will remain closed. Plexiglas barriers have been installed at service desks, the use of face masks is encouraged, and floor markings and signs will designate social distancing guidelines. Curbside service will continue for patrons who do not feel comfortable returning to the libraries yet.
Additionally, computer use is limited to two hours a day per person, one hour at a time. Computers have been spaced six feet apart, and assistance will be provided remotely.
All due dates have been extended to June 15, and no overdue fines have accrued. Patrons should return items using the outside book drop. Returned items will be quarantined before they are returned to circulation.
Library staff continues to provide instructional craft videos, tech tutorials and live storytimes on Facebook.
— Pat Kuehn, Volusia County Community Information