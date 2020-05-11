The City of DeLand is temporarily relaxing restrictions for sidewalk cafes in Downtown DeLand to accommodate more customers as the state continues Phase 1 reopening.
The City Commission this week directed staff to ease restrictions on sidewalk cafés in Downtown DeLand as restaurants must limit indoor capacity to 25 percent. Effective immediately, restaurants that currently do not have a sidewalk café will be able to apply for an expedited temporary permit. Businesses with existing sidewalk café permits may also apply to temporarily expand their cafés, as long as they have permission from adjoining businesses. Downtown restaurants may also apply to use interior adjacent business space – such as a vacant storefront – for dining.
Additionally, restaurants outside of the downtown district will be able to apply to setup temporary outside seating on private property, provided there is space available.
Outside dining must meet social distancing guidelines and be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Applicants will have 5 business days to submit any additional documentation/signatures as required. If the city does not receive the documentation/signatures within the specified time period the city has the right to revoke the approval.
Several options were presented to downtown merchants through a survey conducted by MainStreet DeLand Association and DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce with all respondents agreeing they were in favor of allowing temporary sidewalk cafés to businesses that do not currently have one. Almost all of the merchants who took part in the survey were in favor to allow temporary expansion of sidewalk cafés.
Curbside pickup service in Downtown DeLand will also continue to be offered for the foreseeable future. Fillable applications for restaurants and businesses may be found on the city website here: www.deland.org/resources/expanded-outdoor-seating-for-restaurants
- Chris Graham, Community Information Specialist, City of DeLand